Lyle Ciardi has used golf to change his life, and he’s inviting strangers along for the golf cart ride to experience it with him.

After enduring physical and emotional trauma as a young teen, drug and alcohol abuse, multiple arrests and a prison sentence by the time he was 21, the St. James High and Coastal Carolina University alumnus has found a higher purpose, and he’s using the game to share it.

Ciardi, 31, is doing so through the brand and media company he created in the summer of 2025 called Feel Golf. The pillar messages of the brand are adventure, wellness and self-discovery.

Over the past 16 months he has gained more than 53,000 followers and subscribers on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, including nearly 37k followers on Instagram, where he shares his journey and experiences.

“It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a huge blessing,” Ciardi said. “I’ve certainly found my purpose in my life through golf and it’s so funny to think that at one point I wanted to be a professional [golfer] and I killed that dream. To get another shot at something that this time looks so much different, that’s incredible.”

Feel Golf digs below the surface of golf to find its deeper meaning for many people.

“It’s really inspiring,” Ciardi said. “My ministry is just preaching wellness through golf and meeting up with people, hearing where they’re at and just playing golf, and spreading the good vibes.”

Ciardi has created a pair of video series through Feel Golf titled ‘Golf Trip with a Stranger’ and ‘Chasing’.

Golf Trip with a Stranger is a documentary series that features Ciardi inviting someone he’s never met in person on a golf trip, and they see what happens.

Two episodes have been shot. The first was in Guatemala in the cities of Antigua and Guatemala City. The second was at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island.

Ciardi is hosting a premiere event for the second episode at Caledonia on Saturday. It includes a nine-hole golf outing that sold out within a couple hours with 32 players. Dozens more are coming for the premiere.

The episode is scheduled to debut on YouTube next Tuesday, and Golf Tourism Solutions, the marketing, technology and events operation agency that promotes the Myrtle Beach market, is also releasing the episode through its Play Golf Myrtle Beach website and social media channels. A trailer for the episode has already been released.

“I just want to bring the community together and do something actually meaningful,” Ciardi said.

Lyle Ciardi (left) and Eric Oman share a hug on the 18th green at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club at the conclusion of the filming of the second episode of Golf Trip with a Stranger (Feel Golf photo)

Struggles and trouble

Ciardi shares a lot in his videos and episodes, because he has a lot to share.

He said he was sexually assaulted at the age of 14 by an adult male, and “it brought me to a really dark place,” he said.

Despite his mother, Diane, imploring him to get therapy for the traumatic experience, he didn’t seek help.

He said another man in a position of leadership and authority in his life used to regularly buy him alcohol as a teenager, and he would often get drunk, fueled by his experience at 14. He was arrested for driving under the influence at 17.

“I had some really terrible influences in my life, people who were older than me leading me down these paths, and here I am just a young and impressionable teenager that had a lot of anger and darkness inside of his heart,” Ciardi said. “So I ended up paying a lot of consequences or getting in trouble.”

Ciardi was distributing cocaine at 19, and was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute the drug, as well as possession of marijuana.

He was arrested multiple times between the ages of 19 and 21 for charges including harassment, trespassing, simple assault, which he said was for punching a police officer while high on acid at a Widespread Panic concert, and fraud, which he said stemmed from a prank call to a pizza restaurant.

“I had a really bad two-year period,” he said. “I just couldn’t seem to get away from myself. I was being so self-destructive.”

While on probation for the intent to distribute cocaine charge, he was charged with burglary, which led to a three-year prison sentence.

He explained the circumstances of the burglary arrest in the first episode of Golf Trip with a Stranger. He said he took acid with an acquaintance one night on the south end of the Grand Strand and had a bad trip. He ran out of the acquaintance’s house in the pouring rain, crashed his car into a tree at a nearby house, and walked through the glass door of the home, breaking multiple bones in his face and resulting in the arrest.

“I didn’t hurt anyone. I only hurt myself and my family,” Ciardi said. “I shouldn’t be here. I should have been dead a long time ago, and I think about that every day. It still haunts me, but me starting this is like a way to just get out in front of all the bad things about my past and try to use it for good.”

His behavioral turnaround began in prison.

He said while he was incarcerated he taught classes that helped inmates receive their GEDs, led Scared Straight tours and played guitar in a church band. He said those activities helped him receive an early parole after 15 months on May 31, 2017.

“If there is ever a time to go to prison it’s probably when you are 21 years old because you still have your entire life in front of you,” he said. “It was one of the [most beneficial] periods of my entire life just because my frontal lobe could finally develop, I wasn’t just consuming things every day.”

St. James High and Coastal Carolina alumnus Lyle Ciardi has created Feel Golf, which has a social media presence and two documentary series (Feel Golf photo)

Ciardi essentially stopped playing golf from about 2016-20, in part because of his prison sentence.

After his release, he returned to college and earned a history degree with honors at Coastal Carolina. He received sustainable energy training through an interdisciplinary student group and academic class at CCU called Solar Ambassadors.

He took a job in the sustainable energy field that led to him starting his own company, which he grew into a multimillion-dollar business out of his apartment in Florida. Through Community Solar Advisors, he led small businesses and farmers through the process of energy efficiency upgrades.

Last summer he said he closed a $2.5 million project for a tomato farm outside Tampa, used some of the money to pay off his parents’ mortgage, and promptly left the business to return to the passion of his youth.

His return to the game in earnest began with a golf trip to Europe in the summer of 2025 “without a plan.” He started posting golf swing and travel videos on social media during the trip.

“I never set out to start a golf brand or start a media company, but then I started posting my golf swing online and took a golf trip last summer to Europe as I was closing out my 20s,” Ciardi said. “I just wanted to go on an adventure. Then the page started to grow, and I started to share more about my personal journey, and one thing turned into another and now this is what we’re doing.

“It’s been a wild ride, that’s for sure.”

Feel Golf and empowerment

Feel Golf has multiple meanings to Ciardi, a New Jersey native who moved to the Myrtle Beach area in 2006 at the age of 11 and remained until he moved to Greenville in 2021.

The former St. James High golf team member is a plus-2.5 handicap despite using no analytics on his swing. “I just essentially feel golf,” said Ciardi, who also believes the connotations of the word fit his purpose with the brand.

In addition to the two video series, Feel Golf sells apparel and has a wholesale program for golf clubs, and has had 800 customers with no real paid advertising, Ciardi said.

He got the idea for Golf Trip with a Stranger when he posted on one of his social media pages an invitation to join him for a round of golf in Charlotte, and he chose one of the respondents.

“We ended up spending the entire day together, I made this video and it went viral,” Ciardi explained. “So all of a sudden I was like, ‘Wow, golf with a stranger.’ Then I realized it has all these ways to involve human connection and it could become my signature. A few days later I went out and bought the van, I put those stickers on it and now I just travel.”

He purchased a white minivan and patchworked ‘Golf With A Stranger’ and ‘Goin Low’ on the back, and added his Feel Golf logo and a number of stickers he has accumulated. The look of the van oozes road trips.

Lyle Ciardi has traveled 40,000 miles this year in his Feel Golf brand van (Feel Golf photo)

He said he has driven 40,000 miles this year up and down the East Coast, from Maine to Miami.

He will often play with strangers who have messaged him on social media when he is passing through their area, and accepted an invitation to play with 16 strangers this past May at Sand Valley in Wisconsin.

“I play golf pretty much weekly with random people that I meet off the internet,” Ciardi said. “I spend a lot of time on the phone with people who follow Feel Golf. I’m just curious who these people are.”

The pilot episode of Golf Trip with a Stranger features Drew Youmans, 34, of Hudson Valley, N.Y., a concert violinist who also has a marketing endeavor that involves teaching fundraising and marketing skills to high school students.

The duo played nine holes of Fuego Maya at La Reunion in Antigua, Guatemala, a Pete Dye design that was largely destroyed by a deadly eruption of the Volcan de Fuego volcano in 2018. They also played Mayan Golf Club outside Guatemala City.

He chose Guatemala for the first episode because it holds a special place in his heart. He went there with his mother in 2018, and they began to repair a “really, really, really strained relationship” during the four-day trip.

“Like standing on top of the mountain or walking around Antigua and experiencing life – really what had been the coolest experience I had in my life to that point – I just felt so full of life and energy and something inside me told me that I can go out and I can still experience life despite all the mistakes I had made,” Ciardi said.

The first episode of Golf Trip with a Stranger was filmed near the Volcan de Fuego volcano in Antigua, Guatemala (Feel Golf photo)

The second episode at Caledonia features Eric Oman, a 35-year-old from Somerdale, N.J., who lost his wife of 17 years, Heather, last year following a multiyear battle with cancer and is raising a young son, Caiden, as a single parent.

“So Eric and I built this relationship and after we got done with Guatemala I was like, ‘You know, I want to do more of these,’ ” Ciardi said.

Ciardi flew Oman to Myrtle Beach in May and he and Caiden stayed with him at his parents’ house in Murrells Inlet, where Ciardi plans to move in the near future from Charlotte. They played three days of golf and shared both of their stories in the episode.

“That whole episode is about golf is healing,” Ciardi said. “He’s using golf in a really inspiring way to build community, to get outside of the house, to get outside of himself.”

Filming on the Grand Strand with Oman was also special for Ciardi considering his checkered past in the area. They also played Pawleys Plantation, where Ciardi played the day of his burglary arrest.

“I’m all about silver linings and full-circle moments,” Ciardi said. “That’s what makes my world go around, is like trying to complete these loops in my life that in a way I feel like I’m redeeming myself. So it was really special to bring [Oman] down here and bring him to the golf course. It was so good.”

The second episode of Golf Trip with a Stranger was filmed at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island. (Feel Golf photo)

Five episodes have been shot of the second series, Chasing.

“Chasing is all about what is the internal pull that brings us toward golf,” Ciardi said. “We’re doing very in-depth storytelling, which is really fun and it’s definitely unique. It’s very much a grassroots movement in golf. Modern golf just pushes gambling, nicotine, drinking, all that stuff, and all we do is push wellness, adventure and self-discovery. We just want people to live a full life and golf is a way to do that.”

For the first episode of Chasing, Ciardi flew to Ireland with a cinematographer “without a plan and a one-way ticket, and 10 days later we wound up in the Netherlands,” he said. “We went on this amazing adventure, we met random people, we met followers of the page and of the brand, and these deeply human stories revealed themselves to us.”

The second episode is a collaboration with the musical jam band Goose, which emanated from Ciardi meeting their marketing manager when he was changing a tire in Charlotte. They met on July 4 and played golf with New York State Golf Association director of operations Andrew Hickey and told the stories of the band and Hickey.

The third episode is a destination piece on the Outer Banks in North Carolina, the fourth is a dog-friendly golf adventure through New England with Ciardi’s 11-year-old lab Peach that included hiking, camping and golf, and the fifth was a golf trip to Europe that included Italy and Slovenia, which mirrored the summer 2025 trip that was a genesis of the brand creation and video series.

“Every time I come home and I get to see my mom and I get to hug my mom and I get to hug my dad I just feel incredibly lucky because I don’t think that was supposed to happen,” Ciardi said. “But here I am, and I’m on this revenge tour of my entire life.”

Lyle Ciardi took a golf, camping and hiking trip to New England with his dog for an episode of his documentary series Chasing (Feel Golf photo)

Expanding the brand

Ciardi has in his corner sports content producer Peter Smith, who has worked with ESPN, NBC Sports, the PGA Tour and NFL Network RedZone.

Smith and Ciardi share being in recovery together, as Smith said he has been sober for the past 14 years. “So that was a connection for us as well,” Smith said. “I feel like this is ready to explode, and I’m charged with kind of getting this out to a broader audience. It’s been a really cool ride. I just think it’s awesome.”

The Golf Trip with a Stranger episodes have a home on YouTube, and Random Golf Club founder Erik Anders Lang has partnered with Feel Golf to run its content on the Random Golf Club website and YouTube page, which has 346,000 subscribers.

“The vehicle is golf, but it’s really the stories that are being told during the episodes,” Smith said.

They have a few more Golf Trip with a Stranger episodes planned. The third ‘stranger’ for the series has already been identified. It’s a person who has spent the most money on Feel Golf products and has an interesting backstory, Ciardi said.

Lyle Ciardi has filmed two episodes of Golf Trip with a Stranger, with more to come (Feel Golf photo)

Ciardi and Smith are looking for additional funding and said they have had discussions with several people who may be interested in helping the brand grow.

“I’ve built a pretty good foundation as far as developing these various arms of our company, and I’m just kind of curious to see what happens.” Ciardi said.

They are also looking for a broadcast home for the series, possibly on a streaming network. “To do seasons of this would be the goal,” Smith said.

Ciardi said he is also receiving help from his second cousin, Mark Ciardi, a producer of movies that include Miracle, The Rookie, Secretariat and Million Dollar Arm.

“I realize now looking back that all those terrible things that happened to me were supposed to happen for a reason, because now it’s given me this really unique perspective,” Ciardi said. “As I’ve grown the [Instagram] page and shared more about what I’ve been through – and I have zero shame – people have really aligned with where I’m at.

“. . . I wouldn’t change any of it because today my life is incredible. It’s given me this really authentic and genuine perspective on living life fully.”