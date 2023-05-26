59.5 F
Grand Strand Tournament Calendar 2023

Upcoming golf tournaments on the Grand Strand:

  • May 27: Father’s Cup Overflow Ministries 2023 Golf Invitational, four-player captain’s choice format, 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, $70 entry fee includes goody bag, refreshments and prizes, Crown Park Golf Club. info@fatherscupoverflow.net, 843-399-1798-o, 843-907-4357-c
  • May 30-June 3: National Retired Military Golf Classic, ABCD scramble, must be active or retired military, seven courses
  • June 10: Inaugural Dustin Foxworth Memorial Golf Tournament, three-player team captain’s choice, $225 per team, optional $20 mulligan package, 9 a.m. shotgun start, Wedgefield Country Club, 843-546-8587
  • June 12-14: Golf Trek Challenge, two-person, 54-hole team competition, several north Strand courses
  • June 24: Third annual Caddies for a Cause Tournament, four-person team captain’s choice, 2 p.m. shotgun start, at least one Caddy Girl per team, on-course food, unlimited beverages, swag bag, contests, prizes, at least 10 vendors, Legends Golf Resort. Benefits FAM Foundation (Females Aiding through Mentorship) and Project Genesis in Guatemala
  • July 17: Battle of the Bars 6th annual Charity Classic, benefiting Backpack Buddies, scott.seupromotions@gmail.com, 704-999-7020, Arrowhead Country Club
  • July 20-22: Family Golf Week includes Father & Son Team Classic, Parent & Child Team Classic 54-hole two-person team events, multiple courses
  • Sept. 25-29: The G2 Golf SentryWorld Showdown in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, hosted by the G2 Golf School of Meadowlands Golf Club. 15 five-player womens-only teams (1 pro, 4 amateurs), two better balls of 5 (1 net/1 gross) format, captain’s incentives. Contact: 856-371-2673 or mgajderowicz@theg2golfgroup.com
  • Aug. 28-Sept. 1: Myrtle Beach World Amateur Handicap Championship, 72/90-hole individual handicapped stroke-play event, approximately 50 courses
  • TBA fall 2023: Social Scramble, social media influencers tournament, multiple courses
  • Oct. 14: Help4Kids Golf Tournament, Azalea Sands Golf Club, four-person team scramble, 11 a.m. registration and Bloody Mary bar, 12:30 p.m. shotgun start, 5 p.m. awards ceremony, skills contests, $40 mulligan package, $500 per team, benefits Backpack Buddies
  • Nov. 12-16: Short Par 4 Fall Classic, 72 holes, multiple formats, multiple courses
  • Completed Events
  • Jan. 30: “Show Some Love” Project Golf Charity Golf Outing, Barefoot Resort Love Course, captain’s choice format, 10 a.m. shotgun start
  • Feb. 6-8: Brittain Resorts Classic, 54-hole, two-person team event
  • March 3-5: Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship, elite 54-hole junior tournament, TPC Myrtle Beach
  • March 13-14: General Hackler Collegiate, hosted by Coastal Carolina University, The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
  • March 13-15: World Am Q School, qualifier for the Myrtle Beach World Amateur Handicap Championship, three courses
  • April 6-8: Palmetto High School Golf Championship, 54-hole gross score national high school tournament, multiple courses
  • April 10: Monday After the Masters, celebrity charity event, Barefoot Resort Dye Club
  • April 12: Lit Night Golf, nine-hole scramble at night, multiple cash game skills challenges, www.litnightgolf.com, 704-448-9993, Beachwood Golf Club
  • April 26: Lit Night Golf, nine-hole scramble at night, multiple cash game skills challenges, www.litnightgolf.com, 704-448-9993, Beachwood Golf Club
  • April 29: Twin Peaks Charity Golf Classic, benefiting Folds of Honor Foundation, scott.seupromotions@gmail.com, 704-999-7020, Azalea Sands Golf Club
  • May 10: Lit Night Golf, nine-hole scramble at night, multiple cash game skills challenges, www.litnightgolf.com, 704-448-9993, Beachwood Golf Club
  • May 22-24: GolfBuddy Veterans Classic, 54-hole two-person team event, teams must include a veteran, multiple courses

DO YOU HAVE AN UPCOMING GOLF TOURNAMENT: Email alan@onthegreenmagazine.com to have your event added to our list.

* List partially courtesy of Golf Tourism Solutions

