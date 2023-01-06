Grand Strand Tournament Calendar 2023

Upcoming golf tournaments on the Grand Strand:
- Jan. 30: “Show Some Love” Project Golf Charity Golf Outing, Barefoot Resort Love Course, captain’s choice format, 10 a.m. shotgun start
- Feb. 6-8: Brittain Resorts Classic, 54-hole, two-person team event
- March 3-5: Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship, elite 54-hole junior tournament, TPC Myrtle Beach
- March 13-14: General Hackler Collegiate, hosted by Coastal Carolina University, The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- March 13-15: World Am Q School, qualifier for the Myrtle Beach World Amateur Handicap Championship, three courses
- April 10: Monday After the Masters, celebrity charity event, Barefoot Resort Dye Club
- April 6-8: Palmetto High School Golf Championship, 54-hole gross score national high school tournament, multiple courses
- May 22-24: GolfBuddy Veterans Classic, 54-hole two-person team event, teams must include a veteran, multiple courses
- May 30-June 3: National Retired Military Golf Classic, ABCD scramble, must be active or retired military, seven courses
- June 12-14: Golf Trek Challenge, two-person, 54-hole team competition, several north Strand courses
- July 20-22: Family Golf Week includes Father & Son Team Classic, Parent & Child Team Classic 54-hole two-person team events, multiple courses
- Aug. 28-Sept. 1: Myrtle Beach World Amateur Handicap Championship, 72/90-hole individual handicapped stroke-play event, approximately 50 courses
- TBA fall 2023: Social Scramble, social media influencers tournament, multiple courses
- Nov. 12-16: Short Par 4 Fall Classic, 72 holes, multiple formats, multiple courses
DO YOU HAVE AN UPCOMING GOLF TOURNAMENT: Email alan@onthegreenmagazine.com to have your event added to our list.
* List partially courtesy of Golf Tourism Solutions