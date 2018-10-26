Home > Articles > Myrtle Beach Golf News and Course Improvements

Myrtle Beach Golf News and Course Improvements

In 2018 there was a lot of Myrtle Beach golf news and course improvements. Here is a list of some major and some minor changes to Myrtle Beach golf.

Aberdeen: Redesigned clubhouse in 2017 (kept original foundation, pro shop upgraded and restaurant modernized with new long wooden tables and HD televisions).

Arcadian Shores: Built new clubhouse and new cart paths in 2016/2017, installed new Sunday Ultradwarf Bermuda Greens in 2017.

Arrowhead: Completed tree removal and bunker upgrades in 2018.

Barefoot Resort: Resprigged the putting green of resort courses and upgraded cart paths and bunkers on Norman course. In addition the Love and Dye courses were named as among the best in SC by GolfWeek magazine.

Beachwood: Celebrated course’s 50th anniversary in July 2018.

Brick Landing: Installed new Sunday Ultradwarf greens, overhauled irrigation system and several fairways in the summer of 2018.

Brunswick Plantation: New ownership group has revitalized classic course. New course superintendent is one of the rising stars of the area, and clubhouse renovation work was completed in early 2018.

Burning Ridge: Putting green was redone in the summer of 2018.

Caledonia: Was named as the 37th best Resort Course in the US by GolfWeek magazine.

Crow Creek: Installed new V8 Bentgrass greens in October of 2017. Repair work to carts paths and bridges was completed along with new carpet and paint in the clubhouse.

Crown Park: Resodded two greens, holes #1 and #18.

Diamondback: Installed new Sunday Ultradwarf greens in August of 2018, and removed over 200 trees.

Dunes Club: Rees Jones made Myrtle Beach golf news by renovating all the course’s bunkers in the summer of 2018, as well as drainage. Also was named #29 Best Resort Course in US by GolfWeek magazine.

Eagles Nest: Became the longest course in SC in 2016, with new Perch tees measuring over 7,900 yards.

Glen Dornoch: Installed new Champion Bermuda greens in the summer of 2018.

Grande Dunes: Was named among the best courses in SC by GolfWeek magazine. Was also ranked #15 by GolfWeek in their “Best of 2018: Courses You Can Play” for South Carolina.

Heritage Club: Made Myrtle Beach golf news by ranking #8 by GolfWeek in their “Best of 2018: Courses You Can Play” for South Carolina.

Indigo Creek: Installed new Sunday Ultradwarf greens in 2018.

International Club: Installed new Sunday Ultradwarf greens in July of 2018, while also upgrading tee boxes, bridges, and collars around the greens.

Legends Moorland: Installed new Champion Bermuda greens in June of 2018. Was also named the #82 Best Resort Course in the US by GolfWeek magazine.

Legends Heathland: Renovated Double Eagle Tavern, which serves all 3 courses, in 2017. Work included installation of 14 new televisions, new carpet and tables, and a new private room for groups. Also renovated downstairs snack bar, restrooms, and got a new fleet of Yamaha golf carts.

Legends Parkland: Removed a third of the course’s 110 bunkers in 2017, and renovated remaining traps with brand new sand.

Leopards Chase: Was ranked #10 by GolfWeek in their “Best of 2018: Courses You Can Play” for North Carolina.

Lions Paw: Partially resodded 10 greens in the summer of 2018 with new Mini Verde Bermuda.

Meadowlands: Celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018 and was named the 2018 Myrtle Beach Golf Course of the Year by the Myrtle Beach Golf Course Owners’ Association.

Myrtlewood Pinehills Course: Installed new Sunday Ultradwarf greens in June of 2018.

Panthers Run: Installed new Tif Eagle Bermuda greens in the summer of 2018.

Pine Lakes: Earned historic distinction in August of 2018 being named a “Legacy Business” by the Horry County Board of Architectural Review & Historic Preservation.

Possum Trot: Enters its 51st and final year of operation. The course will close in December of 2019 for a sad bit of Myrtle Beach golf news.

Prestwick: Getting brand new fleet of Club Car golf carts in December of 2018.

Rivers Edge: Has worked diligently in 2018 with minor course upgrades. Big addition is the introduction of new Club Car golf cart fleet with the “Shark Experience.” This is an interactive monitor with Blue Tooth speakers newly introduced by Verizon and Greg Norman media.

Sandpiper Bay: Resurfaced the Bay nine with Sunday Ultradwarf Bermuda. Also removed over 200 trees, and implemented a root pruning procedure on all 27 holes, to eliminate roots from growing into playing areas and cart paths. Resodded rough lines with 6 truckloads of Bermuda sod.

Sea Trail: Renovated 5 greens on the Byrd and Jones courses, and resodded areas on 15 other holes.

Shaftesbury Glen: Bunker renovations completed and new fleet of Ezo Go golf carts arrived in 2018.

Tidewater: Was ranked as the #3 best course in Myrtle Beach by the SC Golf Course Raters Panel for a great bit of Myrtle Beach golf news. Was also ranked #7 by GolfWeek in their “Best of 2018: Courses You Can Play” for South Carolina.

Tigers Eye: Installed new Tif Eagle Bermuda greens in 2017. Was ranked #14 by GolfWeek in their “Best of 2018: Courses You Can Play” for North Carolina.

TPC Myrtle Beach: Completed course-wide bunker renovation, and rebuilt practice green. Also the course introduced the Dustin Johnson Performance Center to the facility. This facility will include six indoor hitting bays, three covered hitting areas, a fitness room, and a room for instructional seminars. The center will also become home of the Dustin Johnson Foundation, which was founded with the focus of supporting youth and college golf programs.

Tradition Club: Installed new Sunday Ultradwarf Bermuda greens in June of 2018, and converted greens back to original sizes.

True Blue: Completed extensive tree removal and trimming project. Expanded areas of fairways and tee boxes, as well as built a new 7,000 square foot putting green. The course also added new GPS units to each cart.

Wild Wing Avocet: Had one of its best years for playing conditions. Our staff played out there 6 times this year, and was thoroughly impressed each time.

World Tour: Made improvements to 11 holes on the course.