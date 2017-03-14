True Blue and Caledonia Year Round 2 Play Specials
Posted on March 14, 2017
CALL 1-888-483-6800 TO RESERVE YEAR ROUND 2 PLAY SPECIALS
|Date
|Caledonia Golf & Fish Club
Regular Rate
|True Blue Golf Club
Regular Rate
|**Play Both For
ONLY
|3/02/17 – 3/15/17
|$159
|$139
|$270
|3/16/17 – 3/31/17
|$199
|$159
|$320
|4/01/17 – 4/25/17
|$209
|$159
|$334
|4/26/17 – 5/07/17
|$219
|$169
|$354
|5/08/17 – 5/14/17
|$199
|$159
|$330
|5/15/17 – 5/28/17
|$159
|$139
|$270
|5/29/17 – 6/04/17
|$139
|$119
|$230
|6/05/17 – 6/11/17
|$129
|$109
|$210
|6/12/17 -9/06/17
|$119
|$99
|$178