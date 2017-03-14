Monday, April 3rd, 2017

True Blue and Caledonia Year Round 2 Play Specials


Posted on March 14, 2017  
CALL 1-888-483-6800 TO RESERVE YEAR ROUND 2 PLAY SPECIALS

 

Date Caledonia Golf & Fish Club
Regular Rate		 True Blue Golf Club
Regular Rate		 **Play Both For
ONLY 
3/02/17 – 3/15/17 $159 $139 $270
3/16/17 – 3/31/17 $199 $159 $320
4/01/17 – 4/25/17 $209 $159 $334
4/26/17 – 5/07/17 $219 $169 $354
5/08/17 – 5/14/17 $199 $159 $330
5/15/17 – 5/28/17 $159 $139 $270
5/29/17 – 6/04/17 $139 $119 $230
6/05/17 – 6/11/17 $129 $109 $210
6/12/17 -9/06/17 $119 $99 $178

