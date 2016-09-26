Thursday, December 22nd, 2016

Sweet Retreat Fall Golf Escape at Inlet Sports Lodge


Posted on September 26, 2016  
Package includes 6 Nights of Luxury Accommodations and 6 rounds of golf – 1 round each at Caledonia Golf and Fish Club, True Blue Golf Plantation, Heritage Plantation, Blackmoor, Tradition Club & Founders Club. Taxes, cart, green fees, a light continental breakfast, WiFi and parking all included.

$899 per person all inclusive.

Valid through: November 20, 2016.

For more information, click here.

