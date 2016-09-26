Sweet Retreat Fall Golf Escape at Inlet Sports Lodge
Posted on September 26, 2016
Filed under Myrtle Beach Golf Specials
Package includes 6 Nights of Luxury Accommodations and 6 rounds of golf – 1 round each at Caledonia Golf and Fish Club, True Blue Golf Plantation, Heritage Plantation, Blackmoor, Tradition Club & Founders Club. Taxes, cart, green fees, a light continental breakfast, WiFi and parking all included.
$899 per person all inclusive.
Valid through: November 20, 2016.
