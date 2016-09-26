Thursday, December 22nd, 2016

Myrtle Beach’s Best Golf Package- thru Barefoot Golf Vacations


Looking to play some of Myrtle Beach’s Best Golf Courses? The best courses in town just got a little easier to play! No matter if you play in the morning or afternoon, the rate does not change!

Courses include: Arrowhead, Barefoot Resort, Blackmoor Golf Club, Caledonia Golf and Fish Club, Glen Dornoch, Heather Glen, Possum Trot, Prestwick, Shaftesbury Glen, Tidewater, True Blue Golf Planation and Thistle.

TO INQUIRE OR BOOK YOUR GOLF PACKAGE:

Speak to one of our Golf Director’s today by calling 877-812-7468

To receive a free, no obligation quick quote click hereMention Promo Code: MBB

For more information on this package click here.

