Myrtle Beach shows resiliency as most golf courses open in immediate aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Nearly every Myrtle Beach area course reopened just days after Hurricane Ian made landfall along the Grand Strand on Sept. 30.

Although the storm brought heavy wind, rain and a storm surge that caused widespread flooding close to the beach, it moved relatively quickly through the area, sparing Myrtle Beach courses significant damage.

Course workers had a lot of debris to clean up, and in many cases downed trees to move and remove. But Grand Strand golf course operators have been through it many times before and quickly had their courses ready for play.

All but two area courses have reopened for public play within a couple days of the storm. The Dunes Golf & Beach Club and Arcadian Shores Golf Club, which are both in close proximity to the ocean, had more tree clean-up than most layouts and remained closed for about four days each.

October is typically one of Myrtle Beach’s busiest golf months, so visiting golfers were quick to return and Ian had a minimal impact on the market.