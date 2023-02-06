74.9 F
Myrtle Beach
Sunday, March 5, 2023
type here...
Golf TravelTop Story

Myrtle Beach golf rounds interrupted: Video of fighter jets downing Chinese balloon

A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a Chinese balloon over the skies of Myrtle Beach just off the coast around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, causing a loud boom and spectacle for golfers.

By Alan Blondin
0
995
Illustration by Tony Haring

Must read

Alan Blondinhttp://onthegreenmagazine.com

Golfers in the Myrtle Beach area had their rounds interrupted around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon by the spectacle of suspected international espionage.

A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a Chinese balloon just off the coast of Myrtle Beach, creating a seldom-seen spectacle in the sky and loud boom that shook buildings as a missile struck the balloon.

China has claimed it was a civilian weather balloon that was blown off course, while the U.S. government has contended it was a purposeful surveillance balloon.

Either way, golfers on the Myrtle Beach area’s more than 80 courses were treated to the show, as the jet sped up toward the target in clear skies and fired a missile.

The balloon was first spotted over Montana, and U.S. officials waited as it drifted east over the country until it was over the Atlantic Ocean so its debris would not be a threat to residents on the ground.

Crews attempted to reach any debris as it dropped from the sky, but local officials have warned beachgoers to not touch any debris that may wash ashore because it will be part of a federal investigation.

Anyone seeing debris is asked to call authorities at 843-248-1520.

Video provided by: Carl Michael of Myrtle Beach

Previous article
Mike DeLuca, Wachesaw East, head professional
Next article
‘This saved my life’: Charlie Rymer continues promotion of Myrtle Beach golf after arduous cancer battle

Did You Like this Story?

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to receive stories like this

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article

© On The Green Magazine. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks