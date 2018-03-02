Home > Articles > Mentor Cup and David Feherty

Mentor Cup and David Feherty

On October 27, 2018, something and someone very special are coming to the Myrtle Beach area- a brand new tournament created for adult AND junior golfers with a benefit performance by one of sports entertainment’s biggest stars. Chances are, you’ve never experienced anything like the Mentor Cup and David Feherty.

This fall, 60 two-person teams, each consisting of a mentor and junior mentee, will convene at famed Tidewater Golf Club for an unforgettable day of golf.

Imagine the setting – you and your child, niece or nephew, student or family friend partnering in a fun-filled format with the breathtaking scenery of the Intracoastal Waterway as the backdrop. Tidewater has been called the Pebble Beach of the East. It’s the perfect setting to christen this landmark event. That’s just what Gene would’ve wanted.

The Mentor Cup was created in the spirit of the late Gene Weldon who was a lifelong champion of junior golf in the Carolinas. In his near 50-year career as a PGA Professional, Weldon was an instrumental figure in the development of the South Carolina Junior Golf program. He also played a passionate role in raising funds for the local First Tee chapters.

Sadly, in January of 2017, Weldon lost his life to cancer but before he passed away, he expressed his desire for his dream of growing the game’s future to continue to thrive. And so, the Mentor Cup and Gene’s Dream Foundation were born.

Gene’s son Wil was a standout golfer at Coastal Carolina University and is now the President and Chairman of Gene’s Dream Foundation. Wil said his dad never once gave him a golf lesson but rather, was a strong guide for him. That’s exactly the kind of relationship the Mentor Cup tournament intends to nurture, celebrate and grow.

Golf Channel personality and North Myrtle Beach native Kelly Tilghman also grew up under Weldon’s wing. He was the only head professional at her family-owned Gator Hole Golf Course for more than 20 years. The two played hundreds of rounds of golf together. Tilghman, who serves as Vice President of Gene’s Dream Foundation said of her time with Weldon, “Gene didn’t teach me how to play the game, he taught me how to love it and in my adult years, encouraged me to give back. This is the perfect way to do that.”

The Mentor Cup’s intention is to create positive golf experiences, hearty competition and bonds that last a lifetime. That’s the kind of atmosphere Gene created for Wil and Kelly. Now you can have it too with that special youngster in your life.

Every penny of your entry fee goes directly to Gene’s Dream Foundation and The First Tee of Coastal Carolinas, a program that teaches children lifelong values through the game of golf.

It will be a Saturday you won’t soon forget. Golf at Tidewater is followed that night by a special 2 hour stand-up comedy performance from the one and only David Feherty. Golf’s inimitable funnyman is bringing his hilarious Feherty: Off Tour to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The show runs from 7:30-9:30 pm Eastern Time with all proceeds benefitting Gene’s Dream Foundation. Tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster beginning Masters weekend in early April. A special package will be offered featuring a meet and greet with David and a personally autographed book from Feherty himself.

Make a difference in a child’s life. Play a fun-filled round of golf at Tidewater. Laugh with David Feherty. Be a part of the inaugural Mentor Cup.

