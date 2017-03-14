Monday, April 3rd, 2017

Big Cat Scratch Fever


Posted on March 14, 2017  
Filed under Myrtle Beach Golf Specials

Play the most requested BIG CAT for FREE!!
Buy 3 Nights 3 Rounds Get Tigers Eye for FREE
Stay in a 2BR/2BA at either Colony at Oyster Bay or Brunswick Plantation:
Play: Lions Paw, Leopards Chase, Panthers Run, and enjoy a FREE round at Tigers Eye!

03/16/17 – 04/23/17  $389 (includes lunch each day)

04/24/17 – 05/14/17  $389 (includes lunch each day)

05/15/17 – 05/28/17  $329 (includes lunch each day)

05/29/17 – 09/06/17  $269

09/07/17 – 09/20/17  $319 (includes lunch each day)

09/21/17 – 10/22/17  $369 (includes lunch each day)

10/23/17 – 11/19/17  $369 (includes lunch each day)

11/20/17 – 01/10/19  $259

Rates are per person & include Range Balls at Leopards Chase and Tigers Eye, all Green Fees, Cart Fees & all Taxes. Rates are based on Quad Occupancy in a 2BR/2BA Villa.

 

