Big Cat Scratch Fever

Play the most requested BIG CAT for FREE!!

Buy 3 Nights 3 Rounds Get Tigers Eye for FREE

Stay in a 2BR/2BA at either Colony at Oyster Bay or Brunswick Plantation:

Play: Lions Paw, Leopards Chase, Panthers Run, and enjoy a FREE round at Tigers Eye!

03/16/17 – 04/23/17 $389 (includes lunch each day)

04/24/17 – 05/14/17 $389 (includes lunch each day)

05/15/17 – 05/28/17 $329 (includes lunch each day)

05/29/17 – 09/06/17 $269

09/07/17 – 09/20/17 $319 (includes lunch each day)

09/21/17 – 10/22/17 $369 (includes lunch each day)

10/23/17 – 11/19/17 $369 (includes lunch each day)

11/20/17 – 01/10/19 $259

Rates are per person & include Range Balls at Leopards Chase and Tigers Eye, all Green Fees, Cart Fees & all Taxes. Rates are based on Quad Occupancy in a 2BR/2BA Villa.