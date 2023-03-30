How getting to Myrtle Beach for the spring golf season has gotten easier

Getting to Myrtle Beach for the spring golf season has become easier for players from numerous parts of the country with the creation or resumption of seasonal nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach International Airport.

More than 30 seasonal flights and three new nonstop destinations are being added between March and June to the airport’s existing flights, according to airport authorities.

Three entirely new routes are being launched this spring.

Beginning May 5, Spirit Airlines will begin new seasonal flights to and from Rochester, NY (ROC). Flights will operate four times per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

On June 1, Allegiant Airlines will launch new seasonal flights to and from Akron-Canton, OH (CAK). Flights will operate twice a week on Thursday and Sunday.

On June 10, Southwest Airlines begins a new nonstop route to and from Denver, Colorado that will fly on Saturdays.

In addition, numerous recurring seasonal flights have or will resume, including many to areas that are hotbeds for golfers who vacation in Myrtle Beach.

Dates and itineraries are subject to change and travelers should refer to the airline for flight availability.

Whispering Pines Golf Club’s 17th green sits across Harrelson Boulevard from the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Flights that are returning in 2023, according to airport officials, include:

Allegiant is adding flights in April from Pittsburgh; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Columbus, Ohio; in May from Fort Wayne, Indiana; Hagerstown, Maryland; Syracuse, New York; Huntington/Ashland, West Virginia; and Indianapolis; and in early June from Belleville, Illinois; Clarksburg, W.Va.; and Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky.

Spirit is the airport’s busiest airline and is adding flights from Philadelphia on Friday; from Pittsburgh on Saturday; in early May from Cleveland; Latrobe, Pennsylvania; Chicago and Manchester, New Hampshire; and from Baltimore on June 7.

Southwest is adding flights in April from Dallas; and in June from Columbus, Ohio; Kansas City, Missouri; Pittsburgh and St. Louis.

Frontier added a flight from Philadelphia on March 25 and is adding flights from Islip, N.Y., on April 21 and Denver on May 11.

Delta is adding flights from Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota on April 12 and Boston on May 27.

United is adding flights from Washington, D.C. on April 1 and Chicago on April 15.

American is adding a flight from Chicago O’Hare on June 3.

Sun Country is adding a flight from Minneapolis/St. Paul on Friday.

Those flights are being added to more than 20 year-round nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach International Airport.

MYR is served by Allegiant, American, Avelo, Delta, Frontier, Porter, Southwest, Spirit, Sun Country, and United Airlines.