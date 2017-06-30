Founders Golf Best Seasonal Rates
Posted on June 30, 2017
Filed under Myrtle Beach Golf Specials
Get the Best Seasonal Rates right here! Mix and match from Award Winning Designs with summer pricing starting at $35 per golfer and Kids Play Free at Most Myrtle Beach area Courses with a paying adult! (Call 1.800.882.3420 for details)
Save $5.00 per person per course on 2 or more rounds this summer! 2 rounds starting at just $70 per golfer and Kids Play Free with a paying adult! Choose from 22 Award-Winning courses across the Grand Strand.
