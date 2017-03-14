Caledonia and True Blue 2017 Sizzlin’ Summer Special
Play and Stay Golf Package at Caledonia and True Blue.
This package includes 2 night stay, 3 rounds at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club and True Blue Golf Club
- 3 nights, 4 rounds $449
- 4 nights, 5 rounds $569
- $339 rate from 6/12/17-9/06/17 2 nights, 3 rounds.
- $449 rate from 6/06/15-9/07/16 3 nights, 4 rounds.
- $569 rate from 6/06/15-9/07/16 4 nights, 5 rounds.
