3 and 4 Round Specials at Ocean Ridge

Specials at Lions Paw, Tigers Eye, Panthers Run, Leopards Chase at Ocean Ridge

We are doing our Three Round and Four Round special for the summer $123 for any Three of The Big Cats Courses (Lions Paw, Tigers Eye, Panthers Run, and Leopards Chase) or Play All Four for $149! All rounds must be played within 7 dates of purchasing the pass. Valid through August 31, 2017.

Visit the Ocean Ridge website.